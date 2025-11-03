Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): The 556th Parkash Purab of Shree Guru Nanak Dev Ji was celebrated in Poonch, drawing a crowd of 10,000 people who participated in a grand Nagar Kirtan on Monday.

As the Sikhs observed the festival, Narinder Singh, the president of the district Gurudwara Parbandak Committee, expressed that people of all faiths, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, came together to celebrate this occasion.

"I congratulate everyone on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Shree Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Nagar Kirtan has also been organised in the Gurudwara today. Hindus, Muslims, sikh, and Christians are all together celebrating this occasion today..." Singh told ANI.

During the celebrations, Harcharan Singh, Secretary of the District Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (DGPC), announced that to commemorate the Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev, children are showcasing their skills with traditional weapons, and langars were organised.

"To commemorate the Parkash Purab of Shree Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Mahan Nagar Kirtan is organised at the prestigious Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, located on the ITI Ground. Everyone joined us here with love and respect. On one side, children are showcasing their skills with weapons, and on the other side, langers are also organised on the other side...," Singh told ANI.

Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission shared on Wednesday that it has issued over 2100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The Pak High Commission said on Wednesday in a post on X, "The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 2100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the Birth Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, to be held in Pakistan from 04-13 November 2025." (ANI)

