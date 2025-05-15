Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Indian Army's Romeo Force, is visiting door-to-door in areas of Poonch district near the Line of Control (LoC), which were heavily impacted due to shelling by Pakistani to provide locals with medicines and ration.

The personnel in the force also interacted with the locals during their visit, who said that their houses were damaged in the shelling on May 9.

Mohammad Asif, a local whose house remains in dilapidated condition, said that he has been living with his neighbour since there was no scope for him to live in his own house, given the damage due to intense shelling by Pakistan.

"Heavy shelling had taken place here, which caused heavy damage to our house. There is no scope for us to live here. So, we live in the house of our neighbour. The Indian Army has come here. They helped us a lot, provided us with medicines. They told us to tell them if we were facing any problems. We are thankful to them for coming to check on us...The damage (to the house) occurred on May 9...Indian Army is fighting at the border and helping us. We are thankful to them," Asif told ANI.

The Indian army's engineer bomb disposal squad has been actively working to retrieve and defuse projectiles being found in residential areas in the Nowshera sub-division of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The live shells found after Pakistan resorted to intense shelling during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan are being defused by the Indian army for the protection of locals, safeguarding them from further harm.

The army was engaged in defusing these live shells fired by Pakistan in the border areas across the Line of Control (LoC) almost on a daily basis, ensuring the safety of civilian lives.

As India and Pakistan reach an understanding for cessation of hostilities, halting escalation of the conflict after the launch of Operation Sindoor, the daily life in Jammu's Akhnoor seems to be getting back on track as people approach normalcy and go about their business.

Bhupendra Singh, who resides in Akhnoor for work, said, "The situation in Akhnoor remains normal after the ceasefire was announced. Shops are opening, and people are returning to their work."

Earlier, the Indian Army took a humanitarian initiative by organising a free medical camp in Narayana village of the Akhnoor sector, located near the border.

The camp's objective was to provide quality healthcare services to the residents of border areas.

Many locals, including children, women, and elderly citizens, came to the camp. The Army's medical team conducted health check-ups and distributed free medicines to needy people.

Border camps were also set up to provide food and education for villagers. The locals expressed their opinions on the facilities being provided. (ANI)

