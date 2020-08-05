Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday approved the creation of Block Development Fund of Rs 25 lakh which will be at the disposal of block development council chairpersons, a senior official said.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said the decision has been taken by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu with a view to strengthen and empower the panchayati raj system in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Lebanon Blast | 'Our Embassy Staff Are Safe, We're in Touch With Indian Community Members', Says Indian Envoy to Lebanon S Azaz Khan : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

"The LG approves the creation of a Block Development Fund of Rs 25 lakhs each to be placed at the disposal of BDC Chairpersons in the pattern of constituency development funds,” Kansal, who is also the Principal Secretary (Power), said in a tweet.

He said these funds are to be used for small development works in the block. "Works to be identified by BDC Chairpersons as per local priorities,” he added.

Also Read | 'Rifle Women' of Assam Rifles Deployed Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir.

The administration last week announced a life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh each to all elected members of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) of the union territory in case of death due to a terror-related incident.

The decision is aimed at strengthening the grassroots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies who are under constant threat from terrorists, an official spokesman had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)