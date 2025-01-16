Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Asserting the 'Lakhpati Didi' campaign is a monumental initiative aimed at fortifying families and shaping future generations, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the government is steadfastly committed to empowering women and is diligently working towards this cause.

He said the campaign is revolutionizing the rural economy, paving the way for progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The government is steadfastly committed to empowering women and is diligently working towards this cause," Abdullah said addressing the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' organized by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in Jammu.

The chief minister said the Lakhpati Didi campaign is not merely a means to increase the income of mothers and sisters but a monumental initiative aimed at fortifying families and shaping future generations.

"This campaign is revolutionizing the rural economy, paving the way for progress and prosperity," he added.

Abdullah emphasized that the pivotal role of women in Jammu and Kashmir's journey towards development cannot be overstated.

"Without the active participation of our mothers, sisters and daughters, our ascent towards progress would be incomplete," he added.

