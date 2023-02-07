Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The Jammu police on Monday got a containerised shooting range with features such as electronic multi-function targets and virtual target systems, officials said and highlighted that it could be easily transported to other locations for training personnel.

The CTSR and its Monitoring Control System (MCS) was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh at the District Police Lines in Jammu.

The Containerised Shooting Range or CTSR will help in providing a shooting facility to personnel posted here, the officials said.

The DGP, who was briefed about the CTSR's features, said that such a modern facility was the need of the hour.

He directed officers to chalk out a plan for conducting shooting practice of personnel from different units.

Singh also monitored a demo session from the monitoring room of the facility.

The CTSR and its MCS meets all international standards of safety and pollution with software capability of decreasing and increasing the firing range of up to 300 meters, the officials said.

The air-conditioned shooting range, which can be utilised round-the-clock, can also be easily transported to any other location, they added.

The shooter can fire in standing, kneeling and lying positions and it has electronic multi-function targets and virtual target systems, the officials said.

The CTSR has control stations and a monitoring tab near the shooter, they said.

Its systems are capable of displaying and recording shot location on the target, possible score, aggregate score, indicate mean point of impact, indicate type of exercise in progress and show group size, the officials said.

