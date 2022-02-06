Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 1,151 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,46,648 while nine more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 511 were from the Jammu division and 640 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Valuables Worth Rs 329.49 Crore Seized for Violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 197 cases followed by 168 cases in Jammu district.

There are 17,412 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,24,521, they said.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral Procession Begins From Her Prabhukunj Residence Towards Shivaji Park.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,715.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)