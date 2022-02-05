Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 1,606 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,45,497 while four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 887 were from the Jammu division and 719 from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Jammu district recorded the highest of 307 cases followed by 259 in Doda district, they said.

There are 20,663 active cases while the number of recovered patients is 4,20,128, officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,706.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

