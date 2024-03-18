Ranchi, Mar 18 (PTI) Security has been tightened in Jharkhand especially along the state's border with West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a senior police officer said on Monday.

DGP Ajay Kumar Singh chaired an inter-state virtual co-ordination meeting with senior police officials from neighboring states to ensure fair elections.

Discussions during the meeting covered various topics, including intelligence sharing, naxal activities, and coordination to address inter-state criminal activities.

Additionally, emphasis was placed on activating the checkposts along the borders to curb influx of illegal weapons, arms, ammunition, liquor, and narcotics.

The DGP mentioned that a list of interstate criminals has been shared with the respective states to facilitate necessary action.

The Lok Sabha polls for 14 seats in the state will be conducted in four phases.

The voting schedule is as follows: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, and Palamu on May 13; Chatra, Koderma, and Hazaaribag on May 20; Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur on May 25; and Rajmahal, Dumka, and Godda on June 1.

Among the 14 Lok Sabha seats, five are reserved for STs and one for SCs. The state has over 2.55 crore voters, including 1.29 crore men, 1.25 crore women, and 407 transgenders. There are 22 lakh first-time voters and 3.6 lakh persons with disabilities among them. PTI SAN

