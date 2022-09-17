Jammu, Sep 16 (PTI) The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Friday suspended an enforcement official for alleged dereliction of duty after illegal constructions and violations of building bye-laws was noticed in the city, officials said.

Commissioner, JMC, Rahul Yadav took serious note of the complaints received about alleged illegal constructions and violations of bye-laws in different wards of Nanak Nagar and conducted a surprise inspection of the area, they said.

He immediately ordered the suspension of the enforcement inspector of the Nanak Nagar area for dereliction of duty and ordered for a detailed enquiry in the matter, the officials said.

A senior JMC official said notices have been served to owners and occupants of all buildings which were under construction or repairment for violating set norms.

