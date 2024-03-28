Bhubaneswar, Mar 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Thursday decided to field its Odisha unit president Anjani Soren as the party's candidate from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat.

This was stated by JMM Odisha unit spokesperson Shivaji Moulik in a statement.

He said the party also decided to field Bishnu Singh as its candidate from the Bangiriposi assembly segment in Mayurbhanj district.

Anjani is the daughter of JMM chief Shibu Soren. She will contest against BJP's Naba Charan Majhi and BJD's Sudam Marndi in the Lok Sabha polls.

Anjani Soren had also contested in the 2019 general elections from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat as a JMM candidate. She had polled 1,35,552 votes and finished third in the polls which was won by BJP's Bisheswar Tudu.

The BJP dropped sitting MP and Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu to nominate Naba Charan Majhi this time from the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat.

