India News | JMM''s Rabindra Nath Mahato Elected Unopposed as Jharkhand Assembly Speaker

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. JMM legislator Rabindra Nath Mahato was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the sixth Jharkhand assembly.

Agency News PTI| Dec 10, 2024 11:46 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | JMM''s Rabindra Nath Mahato Elected Unopposed as Jharkhand Assembly Speaker

Ranchi, Dec 10 (PTI) JMM legislator Rabindra Nath Mahato was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the sixth Jharkhand assembly.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren proposed Mahato's name for the post and the proposal was seconded by JMM MLA Mathura Prasad Mahato during the second of the four-day session of the assembly.

Also Read | IT Industry in India To See 30-35% Surge in Demand for Specialised Tech Roles in 2025.

Soren congratulated Rabindra Nath Mahato on behalf of the ruling alliance for being elected as the Speaker of the assembly for the second consecutive term.

Rabindra Nath Mahato retained the Nala assembly seat on a JMM ticket after he defeated BJP's Madhav Chandra Mahato by a margin of 10,483 votes in the recent assembly elections.

Also Read | 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai': Opposition MPs Protest on Adani Issue in Parliament Premises With Black 'Jholas' (See Pics and Videos).

The JMM leader took oath as a member of the Jharkhand assembly along with other legislators on Monday.

The JMM-led alliance on November 23 stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Viral
    MrBeast Builds Massive USD 14 Million ‘City’ for His Reality Game Show ‘Beast Games,’ Reveals Pictures and Video Ahead of the Grand Event MrBeast Builds Massive USD 14 Million ‘City’ for His Reality Game Show ‘Beast Games,’ Reveals Pictures and Video Ahead of the Grand Event
  • Festivals
    Winter Solstice 2024 Date and Significance: What Happens on December Solstice? Understanding the Importance, Facts and Traditions of the Longest Night Winter Solstice 2024 Date and Significance: What Happens on December Solstice? Understanding the Importance, Facts and Traditions of the Longest Night
  • Videos
    BEST Bus Accident: Bus Rams Into Pedestrians and Vehicles in Mumbai’s Kurla, 6 Killed, Driver Detained BEST Bus Accident: Bus Rams Into Pedestrians and Vehicles in Mumbai’s Kurla, 6 Killed, Driver Detained
    • Close
    Search

    India News | JMM''s Rabindra Nath Mahato Elected Unopposed as Jharkhand Assembly Speaker

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. JMM legislator Rabindra Nath Mahato was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the sixth Jharkhand assembly.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 10, 2024 11:46 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | JMM''s Rabindra Nath Mahato Elected Unopposed as Jharkhand Assembly Speaker

    Ranchi, Dec 10 (PTI) JMM legislator Rabindra Nath Mahato was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the sixth Jharkhand assembly.

    Chief Minister Hemant Soren proposed Mahato's name for the post and the proposal was seconded by JMM MLA Mathura Prasad Mahato during the second of the four-day session of the assembly.

    Also Read | IT Industry in India To See 30-35% Surge in Demand for Specialised Tech Roles in 2025.

    Soren congratulated Rabindra Nath Mahato on behalf of the ruling alliance for being elected as the Speaker of the assembly for the second consecutive term.

    Rabindra Nath Mahato retained the Nala assembly seat on a JMM ticket after he defeated BJP's Madhav Chandra Mahato by a margin of 10,483 votes in the recent assembly elections.

    Also Read | 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai': Opposition MPs Protest on Adani Issue in Parliament Premises With Black 'Jholas' (See Pics and Videos).

    The JMM leader took oath as a member of the Jharkhand assembly along with other legislators on Monday.

    The JMM-led alliance on November 23 stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News PTI| Dec 10, 2024 11:46 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | JMM''s Rabindra Nath Mahato Elected Unopposed as Jharkhand Assembly Speaker

    Ranchi, Dec 10 (PTI) JMM legislator Rabindra Nath Mahato was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the sixth Jharkhand assembly.

    Chief Minister Hemant Soren proposed Mahato's name for the post and the proposal was seconded by JMM MLA Mathura Prasad Mahato during the second of the four-day session of the assembly.

    Also Read | IT Industry in India To See 30-35% Surge in Demand for Specialised Tech Roles in 2025.

    Soren congratulated Rabindra Nath Mahato on behalf of the ruling alliance for being elected as the Speaker of the assembly for the second consecutive term.

    Rabindra Nath Mahato retained the Nala assembly seat on a JMM ticket after he defeated BJP's Madhav Chandra Mahato by a margin of 10,483 votes in the recent assembly elections.

    Also Read | 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai': Opposition MPs Protest on Adani Issue in Parliament Premises With Black 'Jholas' (See Pics and Videos).

    The JMM leader took oath as a member of the Jharkhand assembly along with other legislators on Monday.

    The JMM-led alliance on November 23 stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    SM Krishna
    100K+ searches
    Luigi Mangione
    20K+ searches
    Sora
    20K+ searches
    Human Rights Day
    10K+ searches
    UGC
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    WWE RAW

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    SM Krishna
    100K+ searches
    Luigi Mangione
    20K+ searches
    Sora
    20K+ searches
    Human Rights Day
    10K+ searches
    UGC
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    < View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel