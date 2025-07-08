New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University has begun the online application process for admission to its undergraduate (UG) and certificate of proficiency (COP) courses for the 2025-26 academic session, following the declaration of CUET (UG) 2025 results.

According to an official notification issued by the university, the last date to submit the applications is 11.50 pm on July 15.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Indian Classical Music Performance With Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva During Ceremonial Welcome in Brasilia (Watch Video).

The candidates can apply by visiting the university's admission portal jnuee.jnu.ac.in, where they need to log in using their CUET (UG) 2025 application number and date of birth.

JNU has clarified that only those candidates who appeared in the CUET (UG)-2025 examination are eligible to apply for the UG and COP programmes offered by the university.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brasilia: PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Alvorada Palace, Both Leaders To Hold Talks Next.

Detailed information about the admission process, eligibility criteria, and seat matrix is available in the university's e-prospectus, accessible through jnuee.jnu.ac.in and the main university website www.jnu.ac.i.n

The university has advised applicants to carefully read all eligibility requirements and admission details before submitting their forms. It also urged candidates to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates related to the admission process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)