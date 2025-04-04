New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged Health Minister JP Nadda to take immediate action against the sale of fake and adulterated paneer in fast food joints, restaurants, and other markets across the country.

Joshi, in a letter to the Health Minister, stressed that consumers have lodged several complaints on the National Consumer Helpline portal, highlighting the rising trend of sales/use of fake and adulterated paneer nationwide.

"Consumption of such fake and adulterated food items may also lead to severe and chronic health issues," Joshi said and requested the Health Ministry to take necessary measures so that food safety standards are strictly adhered to across the country.

There is growing concern regarding rising cases of fake and adulterated paneer sold in the market, Joshi noted.

These incidents have led to increasing "public anxiety and complaints" about the quality and safety of food being consumed, especially among consumers who rely on paneer as a primary source of nutrition.

"In this regard, I have addressed a letter to Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Shri @JPNadda ji, urging immediate action against erring establishments. Such measures are crucial to protect public health and ensure consumer trust," the minister said in a post on X.

