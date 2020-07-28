New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed the Jharkhand government, saying the state has become synonymous with 'lawlessness'.

"These days when I see Jharkhand in news --- I hear about extremism or a Naxal attack as well as incidents of kidnapping and looting. Today, Jharkhand has become synonymous with lawlessness," Nadda said in Hindi during the inauguration of eight new BJP district offices in Jharkhand via video conference.

Taking a dig at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said, "Naxalism, which was uncommon, has surged again. This happens only when the leader is weak and inattentive."

The BJP national president said that having an office in the state creates a working culture.

He further asked the BJP workers to use newly constructed offices to train other party workers in the state. (ANI)

