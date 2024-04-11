Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Nagaland on Friday to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election rally, the party informed a press release.

The BJP rally is scheduled to be held at Agri Expo, Chumukedima in the state of Nagaland.

"BJP Nagaland gears up to welcome its National Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda Ji to the State," the release stated.

In this regard, an emergency meeting was convened by the party's state president Benjamin Yepthomi on Thursday at his private residence at Thahekhu village, Dimapur. The party leaders deliberated on the necessary protocols and other arrangements to be made regarding the arrival of the BJP National President.

The meeting also reaffirmed its commitment to work cohesively to ensure absolute victory for the PDA consensus candidate Chumben Murry in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election.

Rajya Sabha MP and state Vice President Phangnon Konyak, Advisor for Prisons, Printing and Stationery, Nagaland government and state Vice President, Kropol Vitsu were present at the meeting.

Along with them, state office bearers, state spokespersons, state social media team, state media team, IT Team, state Morcha Presidents, Dimapur District Office Bearers, all five Mandal Presidents under Dimapur District, and Dimapur District Morcha Presidents were also present, the release added.

The election for the only seat in Nagaland will be held on April 19. The Counting will be done on June 4.

In 2019, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Tokheho Yepthomi won the seat. (ANI)

