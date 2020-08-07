Bankura/Jalpaiguri (WB), Aug 6 (PTI) Two tuskers went on a rampage at a village in West Bengal's Bankura district on Thursday, destroying essential commodities and foodgrains.

A wild elephant also wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri district and destroyed paddy and potato.

A forest official said that in Bankura, two 'resident' pachyderms at the Gangajalghati forest strayed into Bankadaha village in the early hours of the day.

The jumbos destroyed two sacks of rice, two tins of mustard oil, one sack of potato and damaged the shop of a villager.

Range officer Debashis Pyne said the government will provide compensation to the affected person.

In Jalpaiguri's Nagrakata, a wild elephant strayed into the village from adjacent Jaldapara forest, destroyed paddy and potatoes, and went back, a forest official said.

The elephants did not harm any villager in either of the incidents.

