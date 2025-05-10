New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), in collaboration with the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and the Indian National Association of Legal Professionals (INALP), on Saturday successfully hosted the International Legal Conference 2025 on the theme "India's Legal and Regulatory Framework: Navigating International Trade Opportunities."

The conference brought together leading voices from the legal, policy, regulatory, and corporate sectors. The event was attended by Justice Manmohan, Judge of Supreme Court, as Chief Guest.

Also Read | EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings and Travomint Suspend All Bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan Over Support for Pakistan After 'Operation Sindoor'.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Justice Manmohan said, "At times, the complexities of international law and the constantly shifting regulatory environment can feel like navigating through a storm--unpredictable, fast-changing, and demanding sharp legal foresight. Today's global challenges--from cross-border intellectual property enforcement to fintech innovation, data privacy, cybersecurity, and the rise of artificial intelligence--require legal systems to be far more agile, interoperable, and forward-thinking. Yet even amid this turbulence, our constitutional values provide a steady vessel, and the rule of law remains our most reliable compass."

He further added, "India's judiciary is committed to ensuring that the legal framework evolves in step with technological transformation and global trade dynamics. Initiatives like the e-Courts project and the Mediation Act represent a conscious shift toward greater efficiency, accessibility, and adaptability in the justice delivery system. By fostering legal innovation while preserving fairness and predictability, we can enable a regulatory ecosystem that not only upholds justice but also empowers sustainable economic growth in an interconnected world.".

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor': PM Narendra Modi Assesses Gains From Precision Strikes at Pak Terror Camps in Key Meet, Vows Strong Response to Pakistani Escalation.

Presenting the introductory remarks, Dr Lalit Bhasin, Chairperson- Conference and President, SILF said, "The Conference has been organised by Services Export Promotion Council to explore avenues of exporting India's legal services overseas and also to welcome more collaboration and cooperation with the foreign legal fraternity.

The Conference has explored India's evolving legal frameworks and their impact on international business, focusing on sectors such as Energy, Technology, Finance and Infrastructure. Experts have also discussed how to integrate ESG into the business model. Presentations were also made on the most topical issue today regarding Techno-Legal Regulations: AI, Data Privacy and Cybersecurity."

He further added, "The Dispute Resolution mechanism in India, which is far from satisfactory, was also discussed and the recent steps taken by the Government of India to promote mediation were welcomed. It was also felt that there is an immediate need to liberalise India's legal market by deleting stringent conditions regarding advertising, etc."

Prominent dignitaries present at the conference included Dr Anju Rathi Rana, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Dr. Lalit Bhasin, Chairperson- Conference and President, SILF; Dr Upasana Arora, Vice President, SEPC; Dr. Shardul S Shroff, Founder and Executive Chairman, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. and senior representatives from the Bar, Bench, top law firms, academia, industry, and regulatory bodies.

The conference also paid tribute to the brave personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and offered heartfelt homage to those who lost their lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Against the backdrop of heightened cross-border tensions, participants stood in solidarity with the families of the fallen and reaffirmed their collective commitment to the principles of justice, national unity, and the rule of law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)