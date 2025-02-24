New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile, who had been on the run for the past five months in connection with a murder case, an official said on Monday.

The case of stabbing of a man and the injury of two others took place on the intervening night of September 29-30, 2024, police said.

The victims, Anurag, who died, Rinku and Akash, were returning home from a club on a motorcycle when they encountered the juveniles. A verbal altercation escalated into a violent attack when the accused, including the now-apprehended juvenile and five accomplices, assaulted them with a knife near Jhilmil Metro Station, they said.

Anurag suffered 13 stab wounds and succumbed to his injuries, while Rinku sustained serious wounds and received medical treatment. A case was registered and further investigation was launched.

Five suspects -- Arjun, Rohit, Gopal, Abhishek Kumar and another juvenile -- were arrested during the probe. However, the main suspect managed to evade capture, prompting multiple raids at his suspected hideouts in Yadav Niwas, Radha Vihar Colony and Chirodi village in Loni, police said.

The accused switched off his mobile devices and deactivated all social media accounts to avoid detection.

"On January 8, a court issued a non-bailable warrant against him followed by proclamation proceedings. The police were preparing to declare him a proclaimed offender in the coming week. On February 20, a team received a tip-off that the juvenile would be meeting a friend near Radha Vihar area in Ghaziabad between 6 am and 7 am. A team laid a strategic trap in the designated area. Soon, a suspect matching the juvenile's description was identified and he was apprehended," said the officer.

