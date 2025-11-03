Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi President and MLC K Kavitha has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident that occurred this morning in Rangareddy district. According to her, the accident claimed the lives of at least 15 people.

"The tragic road accident that occurred this morning in Rangareddy district, claiming the lives of more than 15 people, has caused profound shock. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," Kavitha said in a post on X.

"The government should immediately provide better medical care to the passengers injured in the accident... and support the families of the deceased," she added.

According to the officials, the accident occurred during the early hours of Monday between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, within the limits of the Chevella police station in Rangareddy district.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has said that 17 passengers lost their lives in the accident.

"It is extremely heartbreaking that more than 17 passengers lost their lives in a road accident that occurred at Khanapur Stage in Chevella Mandal, Ranga Reddy District. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," Rao said in a post on X.

"I express profound shock at the severe injuries sustained by several people. The government should respond immediately and promptly support the families of the deceased and the injured. Better medical assistance should be provided to the injured. A comprehensive investigation should be conducted into the causes of this tragic accident," he added.

"A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," the Chevella Police earlier stated.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and grief over the severe road accident.

He spoke to TGSRTC MD Nagi Reddy and the Rangareddy District Collector over the phone, directing them to take necessary measures to provide quality medical treatment to the injured, as per an official release.

The officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The minister instructed TGSRTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

