Majuli (Assam) [India] July 26 (ANI): In the village of Pathorichuk, Majuli, Assam, local residents have discovered a remarkable way to combat riverbank erosion by planting Kanchan trees along the Brahmaputra River. This sustainable and eco-friendly approach has proven to be a natural shield against the relentless forces of erosion.

Each year, the mighty Brahmaputra, along with its tributaries Subansiri and Kherkatia, relentlessly eats away at Majuli's landmass, threatening its very existence. Traditional anti-erosion measures such as RCC porcupines and geo-bags have only offered temporary relief and have largely failed to provide long-term protection.

However, the residents of Pathorichuk have discovered a sustainable and local solution. By planting large numbers of Kanchan trees along the riverbanks, the village has managed to significantly reduce the impact of erosion in the area. The deep-rooted trees not only hold the soil together but also act as a natural barrier against the strong river currents.

The success of Pathorichuk village presents a compelling case for the broader adoption of ecological methods to combat erosion. Locals now urge the government, administrative bodies, and concerned departments to consider the large-scale plantation of Kanchan trees across erosion-prone areas of Majuli.

If replicated effectively, this eco-friendly and cost-effective model could play a key role in safeguarding Majuli, the world's largest river island, from further disappearance.

While speaking to ANI, Nirab Tai, a local from Pathorichuk village, said, "We used to face heavy erosion in the past, and our village was constantly under threat. Around 20 years ago, our elders planted these trees to prevent erosion. Since then, the erosion has completely stopped, and our village is now safe. These trees are like blessings to us, they protect us. We call them "Kanchan trees" in Assamese."

"I believe that if Kanchan trees are planted along the banks of the Brahmaputra River, there will be no erosion, and all the villages near the river will be protected. These trees grow very rapidly. You don't have to do much, just plant a branch of the Kanchan tree, and it will grow, especially quickly during the monsoon season. From a single tree, many more Kanchan trees will grow.

The RCC porcupines used by the government to control erosion often get submerged during the monsoon season. But these trees are doing a tremendous job. They not only protect the land but also provide a healthy environment, shade, and natural beauty."

Another local, Krishna Payeng, told ANI, "These trees grow from branches. When planted near rivers, they gradually grow massively and help control soil erosion. The government should consider this seriously. Along with geo bags, if we plant Kanchan trees, erosion can be effectively controlled."

He suggested distributing these trees among students and highlighting their benefits on World Environment Day.

"These trees should be distributed among students, and they should be informed about their benefits. On World Environment Day, the positive impact of these trees should be highlighted. I sincerely request the government to look into this matter and plant Kanchan trees in areas highly affected by erosion, not only in our country, but across the world."

The success of Pathorichuk village's initiative presents a compelling case for adopting ecological methods to combat erosion. By embracing nature-based solutions, we can protect the world's largest river island, Majuli, from further disappearance. (ANI)

