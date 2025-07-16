Haridwar, July 16: In a striking display of devotion, Kanwad Yatris from Gurugram have undertaken a remarkable journey, carrying a massive 800-1,000 kg golden Shiva Kanwad on wheels during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

The intricately designed Kanwad, crafted in Sonipat, is carrying approximately 40 litres of sacred Gangajal, drawing admiration from onlookers along the route.

Sonu Rana, one of the Kanwariyas, shared, "This is a unique Kanwad, made in Sonipat, weighing around 800-1,000 kgs and holding about 40 litres of Gangajal. People are appreciating its grandeur. We will cover nearly 250 kilometres with it, showcasing our devotion to Lord Shiva." The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion. Kanwar Yatra 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Smooth Devotee Movement Ahead of Annual Pilgrimage Starting July 11.

Devotees Carry Massive Golden Shiva

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: In a unique display of spirituality, Kanwad Yatris from Gurugram carry approx 800-1,000 kg Golden Shiva Kanwad on wheels. A Kanwariya, Sonu Rana, says "This is a unique Kanwad. This was made in Sonipat. It weighs around 800-1000 kgs carrying… pic.twitter.com/qlrWPUQAI2 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

The Uttarakhand State government has launched "Operation Kalanemi" against individuals impersonating Sanatanis and harming its reputation. Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state government will take strict action against those deceiving people, hiding their identities, and harming Sanatan under Operation Kalanemi.

"Those who are deceiving people here, hiding their identity, hurting faith and belief, harming Sanatan, such people will be identified, a campaign will be run against such people, and those who are hurting religion and faith by hiding their reality will be caught, action will be taken against them.." Dhami told the reporters here. Earlier, CM Dhami gave strict instructions to the officials to launch Operation Kalanemi against impersonators who cheat people and hurt their sentiments in the name of Sanatan Dharma in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Meerut School Holidays: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut Till July 23 in View of Kanwar Yatra.

The Chief Minister said that many such cases have come to light in the state where anti-social elements are cheating people, especially women, by disguising themselves as saints. This is not only hurting the religious sentiments of the people, but also harming the image of social harmony and Sanatan tradition. He also said that just as the demon Kalanemi had tried to mislead by disguising himself as a saint, similarly, many "Kalanemi" are active in society today who are committing crimes in religious guise.

