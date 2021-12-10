Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested eight persons in connection with a robbery case and recovered 1.68 kilograms of gold from their possession.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police A Srinivasulu said, "We have arrested eight accused in connection with a robbery case."

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Becomes Most Downloaded Mobile Game Worldwide for November 2021.

"On November 23, a worker of a gold wholesale merchant was robbed by some unknown persons. Following that, we have arrested them and recovered 1.68 kilograms of gold from their possession," he said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Haryana: Rape Case Registered Against District President of Hisar Jannayak Janata Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)