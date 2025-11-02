Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI): BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition, Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka and MP Tejasvi Surya, held a protest at Lalbagh against the Tunnel Road project under the slogan "Save Lalbagh, Protect Bengaluru" on Sunday.

However, the protest was not permitted by the police.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Chokes As AQI Breaches 400 Mark; Thick Smog Envelops NCR (Watch Video).

The BJP members visited the location where the tunnel will pass at Lalbagh corner place.

R Ashok and Tejasvi Surya also conducted a signature campaign against the Tunnel Road project.

Also Read | Cambridgeshire Train Stabbing Case: 10 Injured, 9 in Critical Condition After Multiple People Attacked With Knife Inside Train in UK; 2 Suspects Arrested.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, R Ashok, is expected to interact with the locals to discuss the proposed Tunnel Road, which will allegedly pass under the Labagh.

The visit was marked by the remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar, who reacted to MP Tejaswi Surya's comments and said that R Ashoka, along with other senior members, should speak to the people about the tunnel project.

LoP R Ashoka also questioned the Horticulture Department if the permission for the project is required from the Central Government or the State Government. The department officials stated that it needs to be verified.

He then slammed the department for being neglectful and unaware. Further, he criticised the department, saying that the tunnel project is following a reverse order and the permission is required before calling for a tender.

"They have already called for a tender. You are supposed to get permission before calling for a tender. Here, it has been done in reverse (Ulta). You must provide the actual, true information that you have..." he said.

As per the anti-people proposed tunnel project, LoP R Ashoka will conduct a site inspection and hold discussions with the members of the Walkers Association and the public today.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday slammed DK Shivakumar, accusing him of rejecting key public transport proposals while pushing an "extremely costly" 18-kilometre Tunnel Road project, which he dubbed a "matrimonial project". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)