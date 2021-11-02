Bengaluru, Nov 2 (PTI) In the first couple of hours since the counting of votes began for two assembly constituencies in Karnataka that went for bypolls on October 30, the ruling BJP is leading in Sindgi, while the Congress candidate is ahead in Hangal, election officials said on Tuesday.

Ramesh Bhusanur of BJP is leading by a margin of over 15,950 votes in Sindgi by securing 41,398 votes, while his Congress' Ashok Managuli has secured 25,448 votes, so far.

In Hangal, Congress' Srinivas Mane is leading by a margin of over 1,498 votes, securing 27,244 so far, while his closest rival Shivaraj Sajjanar of BJP has secured 25,746 votes.

JD(S) candidates Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from Sindgi and Niyaz Shaikh from Hangal are trailing in a distant third position.

Counting of votes in both constituencies began at 8 am and a clear picture of the outcome is expected to be out in a few hours, official sources said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in both constituencies, especially around the counting centres.

An estimated 69.47 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Sindgi assembly constituency, while it was 83.76 per cent in Hangal segment.

A total of 19 candidates are in the fray in the two constituencies, including six from Sindgi and 13 from Hangal. Two candidates from Sindgi are women.

The by-election was necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

This is the first major electoral challenge for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after taking charge. Retaining Hangal is even more important for him as it is the neighbouring constituency to his Shiggaon assembly segment.

Commenting on trends so far, Bommai said, "it is too early, a clear picture will be available mostly in about two hours. We are confident that BJP will win in both seats."

The Congress, by ensuring a win, wants to give momentum for its preparations in the run up to 2023 assembly polls in the state, while the JD(S) is looking to retain Sindgi seat and thereby prove that it still commands a support base in the northern districts.

