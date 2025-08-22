Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of people who died by suicide due to the harassment of micro financiers.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of those who died or committed suicide due to the mistreatment of microfinanciers."

Also Read | Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Make India a Hub for Innovation and Creativity, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister made this announcement in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

"Farmers are committing suicide due to debt. In the same manner as the compensation given to their families, Rs 5 lakh will also be given to the families of people who committed suicide due to the scourge of micro finance. Our aim is to reduce the suicide rate to zero," he said.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 22 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The CM replied to a question from BJP member C N Manjegowda that a decision was taken in this regard after discussing this with the Finance Department and the Chief Secretary.

People in the rural areas of the state are committing suicide due to fear of harassment by micro financiers.

After examining this issue and enacting the Karnataka Microfinance and Small Loans Act by bringing an ordinance in 2024, the number of suicide cases has decreased significantly. Before the law was implemented, eight people died in 2023 and 6 in 2024. Twenty-four people had committed suicide before February 2025.

The CM said that the number of people committing suicide has decreased after the implementation of the act.

JDS member C N Manjegowda, who questioned in the Legislative Council, said that even after the Micro Finance Act came into force, there have been 27 cases.

"17 people have committed suicide. The answer that a case has been registered is not satisfactory. They say that microfinance harassment is being monitored through police beats, but in many places, there are examples where the police themselves have been involved in evicting people from their homes," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)