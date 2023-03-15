Belagavi (Karnataka) [India] March 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BJP will secure a majority in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled later in the year in the state.

"The BJP is quite strong in its organization and the workers are jubilant. The party is fully confident of getting the majority in the coming Assembly elections," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He told reporters in Sambra Airport here on Wednesday that several activities such as the conferences of various morchas, booth-level Vijay Sankalp yatra, conventions of beneficiaries of the state and union government programs, and rath yatra are going on continuously.

On the stiff competition for the BJP in the coming election, the CM said the competition will be heavy for the winning party and this situation will be effectively managed by the high command.

"The candidates who are given the tickets by the high command will be fully supported. Several central leaders are expected to visit the State including the chief ministers of Assam and Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Bommai said the guarantee card being distributed by the Congress Party will not be implemented as that party will not come to power. "The guarantee card scheme is nothing but hoodwinking the people".

Speaking in Hubballi On March 10, CM exuded confidence that BJP will come to power with a complete majority.

Asked about Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's prediction that the ruling BJP will get 65 seats in the coming Assembly polls, Bommai said, "Shivakumar might have told the number of seats to be won by the Congress Party," CM said then.

On denial of tickets to the sitting BJP legislators, CM Bommai said since every election will be different there is no example of giving the tickets to all the sitting MLAs. The tickets will be given only after the survey, performance, and other yardsticks.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are slated to be held later this year. (ANI)

