Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar met on Friday at the former's residence in Bangalore.

The talks were mainly held related to distribution on water sharing between Karnataka and Maharashtra states. Besides, both the leaders have discussed mutual cooperation in case of floods in Karnataka and Maharastra, sources said.

The leaders have decided to hold a meeting soon on detailed discussions on interstate water issues and river water sharing between the two states. Meanwhile, BJP's Tamil Nadu and Karnataka units have locked horns over the issue of building a dam at Mekedatu on the Cauvery.

Earlier on July 31, Basavaraj Bommai on his two-day visit to Delhi met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to approve the Mekedatu scheme and declare Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra schemes as national projects.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the center of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

