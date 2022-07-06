Bengaluru, Jul 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed his happiness at the nomination of Dr D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, as member of Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Virar Developer Rapes Woman on Pretext of Marriage, Forces Her To Terminate Pregnancy; Arrested.

The Chief Minister, in a press release, congratulated Dr Heggade and exuded confidence that his immense work and experience in rural development, education, health and women empowerment sectors would raise the quality of the debates in parliament.

Also Read | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: 15-Year-Old Girl Sets Herself on Fire in Digapahandi Just Before Board Exam Results.

Bommai conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recommending a highly deserving personality like Dr Heggade for Rajya Sabha, the statement said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated other nominees -- eminent athlete P T Usha, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and renowned film screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

Dr Heggade is the recipient of the second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan, which was bestowed on him in 2015 for his philanthropic and charitable works to uplift the masses.

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior BJP functionaries congratulated Dr Heggade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)