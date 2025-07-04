Bengaluru, Jul 4 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramah on Friday said his government requested 10 days from farmer representatives and organisations, saying it needs time to clarify its stance on the acquisition of fertile land by Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in Devanahalli to set up an aerospace park.

Citing legal challenges due to the final notification already issued, he said a meeting is scheduled on July 15 and the government's stance will be clarified in it.

Also Read | Manipur Arms Crackdown: 203 Weapons Including Rifles, Pistols Recovered in Major Success for Security Forces; IEDs, Grenades Also Seized.

The CM on Friday held discussions with farmer representatives and organisations.

Farmers have been opposing the acquisition of over a thousand acres of land in 13 villages of Devanahalli taluk.

Also Read | India-US Trade Pact Likely Before July 9; Certain Issues Still Pending in Agriculture, Auto Sectors, Says Official.

"A number of organisations and protesters have joined in Devanahalli taluk's Channarayapatna. I had called them for a meeting today. As preliminary and final notifications have already been issued, there are some legal issues. So I have asked protesters for ten days..." Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

"July 15 has been fixed for the next meeting and it will take place at around 11 am that day," he added.

On Thursday evening, the CM held a meeting with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Law Minister H K Patil, Food Minister K H Muniyappa, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and top officials to discuss the matter. According to the CMO, Siddaramaiah told the farmers' representatives and organisations that there are some legal implications regarding the "abandoning" of the land acquisition process in Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk, and legal experts have offered their advice to rectify them.

Since the final notification was issued in April, there is a need to discuss its pros and cons. In this context, 10 days are needed. Siddaramaiah said that the government can decide accordingly, the CMO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)