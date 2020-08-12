Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's residence in Bengaluru has been vandalised on Tuesday, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew, police said.

Murthy's house was attacked by people for an alleged controversial post on Facebook regarding Prophet Muhammad by his nephew Naveen.

The mob has set ablaze cars and they are protesting in front of KG Halli police station.

Taking note of the situation, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants." (ANI)

