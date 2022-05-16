Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 (ANI): After a 23-year-old girl in Udupi, Karnataka took her life, Congress President DK Shivakumar has expressed his concern over the rising rate of unemployment-related suicides in the state.

"I am deeply saddened by the suicide of 23-year-old Sahan in Udupi. She took the extreme step because she could not find a suitable job despite being an MBA. This is not the first unemployment suicide in Karnataka," he said.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2022: J&K LG Manoj Sinha Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, Seeks Assistance of BRO for Road Infrastructure.

While extending his condolences to the bereaved family, he further stated that he had no desire to do politics over a tragic loss of life.

"We as a society should introspect on where we are going wrong. If an MBA has to commit suicide due to unemployment, we are definitely doing something wrong."

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Launches First-of-Its-Kind 'Lok Milni' Programme for Grievance Redressal.

He raised the question that even when India has many brilliant minds, including various Nobel Laureates, why can't their expertise be used to generate more employment opportunities, "Why is this happening? Why are our youth having to face despair? Some of the world's most famous economists are Indians, including Nobel prize winners. Can we not take their expertise in creating jobs?"

He further said, "India has 100 unicorns now. Karnataka creates jobs for people from across India. So why are we seeing a high unemployment rate and even suicides? And why doesn't the media discuss this?" highlighting the need for serious discussions around the rising unemployment rate and suicides. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)