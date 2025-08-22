Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 (ANI): Amidst a debate over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede in the Karnataka Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar broke into Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) anthem during his exchange of words with BJP MLA R Ashoka.

The incident occurred during a debate in the Assembly on Thursday, when Ashoka pointed towards Shivakumar, emphasising that the state government should take responsibility for the RCB stampede.

Dy CM Shivakumar retorted that he knew all about the BJP's tricks, and then proceeded to recite a few lines of the RSS anthem.

Addressing the Assembly, DK Shivakumar admitted that a mistake had happened, but the government took immediate action.

He said, "I am a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, and everyone there is my friend. I have also carried the flag and handed over the cup. Some mistake happened, but I am just a cricket fan. The government has already taken immediate action. Was there no stampede at the Kumbh Mela?"

Earlier, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, R Ashok, asked CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar to respond to allegations over the stampede.

"In this matter, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar must respond. When this has nothing to do with the state's Chief Minister, how do the police grant permission? A large crowd gathered there, who made the call to grant permission for the celebration. They must answer now," Ashoka said in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara reiterated that the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium was very painful and cannot be taken lightly.

Speaking in the Assembly, he extended his condolences and prayed that the grieving families get the strength to bear the pain.

G Parameshwara said, "Such an incident has never happened in the sporting history of Karnataka. The entire country witnessed what took place at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Eleven people lost their lives due to the stampede. This is a very painful matter. Society cannot take this lightly. On the very first day itself, we expressed condolences to the families of the eleven who died. Even now, we extend our condolences and pray that the grieving families get the strength to bear this pain. Perhaps our prayers will not bring back those who died, but they may give some courage to the families, and for that, we have prayed to God."

Following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory, a stampede occurred during the celebration ceremony on June 4, which led to the death of 11 people and left several injured. (ANI)

