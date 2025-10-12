Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar participated in 'Bengaluru Nadige', a walk for Bengaluru, at JP Park in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency on Sunday.

The objective of 'Bengaluru Nadige' was to respond to the needs of citizens within the Greater Bengaluru Authority limits.

Visuals showed DK Shivakumar interacting with citizens and listening to their problems.

In a similar initiative on Saturday, responding to public requests, free toilets, gym facilities, and doctors and ambulance services, the Deputy CM said that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) announced Rs 10 crore for the development of Lalbagh.

He wrote on X, "We are committed to Lalbagh's protection! The GBA has announced a grant of Rs 10 crore for the development of Lalbagh. In response to public requests, free toilets, gym facilities, and doctors and ambulance services will be provided here from morning to evening. Additionally, it has been decided to provide financial support for developing tree parks in other parts of Bengaluru on the model of Lalbagh.

He added that only half an acre of area will be used for the entry-exit of the tunnel road, to ensure no harm to the Lalbagh Garden.

"Ensuring no harm to Lalbagh Garden, which is public property, is our top priority. Only half an acre of area will be used for the entry-exit of the tunnel road. The parking space will be used temporarily and then returned to the garden. All suggestions will be considered to provide good governance, and the project tender process will be conducted transparently," the X post added.

On Saturday, he interacted with citizens of Bengaluru and assured them of his support.

He wrote, "Every voice I heard today in Bengaluru reminded me why this city is so special. I'm not here just as a leader - I'm here as one among you. I promise to walk this journey with you, every step of the way." (ANI)

