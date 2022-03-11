A visual from the accident site in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Five people were killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a tree near Baluragi village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Friday.

According to the Afzalpur police, two others injured in the accident were shifted to Afzalpur Taluk hospital.

"The deceased identified as Baba saheb, Chaya, Komal, Rani and Anava bade all are from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra," stated the police.

As per the police, the accident took place when the victims were returning from the Dattatreya temple at Ganagapur.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

