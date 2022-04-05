Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state government has decided to raise the subsidy paid to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities under the Land Ownership Scheme from Rs 15 lakh at present to Rs 20 lakh.

"The subsidy being paid for the SC and ST communities under the Land Ownership Scheme would be raised. A decision to this effect has been taken," Bommai said in his address at a function to present the Babu Jagjivan Ram award.

Also Read | Harsh Kumar Jain to Take Charge as Indian Envoy to Ukraine.

Further, he also announced Self-Employment schemes for SC and ST communities in the state.

"It has been decided to formulate Babu Jagjivan Ram Self Employment Scheme for SC and ST communities in every taluk. The scheme would be formulated and introduced within a week," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Jal Board Withdraws Circular on Short Leave for Muslim Employees During Ramzan.

The State government has also decided to provide free power up to 75 units for SC and ST communities in rural areas.

"A government order to this effect would be issued within a week. A special scheme to provide training for SC and ST students in boarding schools to appear in various competitive exams would be launched this year." He said.

Praising Freedom Fighter and senior politician Babu Jagjivan Ram, CM Bommai said, "Babu Jagjivan Ram was an epitome of honesty, integrity and commitment. The credit for making India self-sufficient in food grain production through the Green Revolution goes to him." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)