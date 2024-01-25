Mysore (Karnataka) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Karnataka government ordered the suspension of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CEScom) Managing Director C.N. Sridhar on Thursday. The action came in the wake of alleged dereliction of duty during an event attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru district.

The CM Siddaramaiah had launched a programme to fill 150 lakes from the Cauvery River in Muttina Mullusoge village in Periyapattana taluk of Mysuru district.

The CM was scheduled to start the project by pressing a button. However, when he pressed the button, it did not work.

Even though it was a CM programme, Chescom MD Sridhar, who did not take precautionary measures regarding electricity, was also absent from the programme.

In addition to this background of dereliction of duty, the government has been suspended and ordered to create a situation of embarrassment.

Meanwhile, after former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar quit the Congress and rejoined the BJP on Thursday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that no injustice was done to Shettar in Congress and he was treated with respect.

"No injustice has been done to Jagadish Shettar in the Congress party and neither was he disrespected. It was the BJP that insulted him by not giving him a ticket. Although we gave him the ticket, he lost the assembly election. We made him an MLC and treated him with respect. I don't know about his rejoining the BJP. He told me that I have been humiliated in BJP and will not go back again," CM Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)

