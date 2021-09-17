Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his cabinet colleagues, and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday on Friday.

Gehlot tweeted "Hearty congratulations to the honorable Prime Minister of the country @narendramodi on the auspicious occasion of his birthday."

Stating that millions of citizens of the country wish Modi good health and long life, Gehlot said "We are proud of your (Modi) efficient leadership, who is determined to make India ascend to the throne of Vishwaguru."

Greeting Modi, Bommai in his message said "... the bold, decisive and accomplished leader India had ever got since its independence, who united the country and instilled patriotism among the citizens to build a new India."

Gowda wished the PM a very happy 71st birthday. "I pray to almighty God to bless him with good health. May his leadership of our great nation bring peace and prosperity to all its citizens," he added.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too wished Modi. He tweeted "I extend my warm greetings on the occasion of the birthday of our Prime Minister @narendramodi. I pray to God to bless him with more energy, inspiration and health to continue with service to the nation."

Sitting BJP MLAs and BJP leaders too wished Modi on his birthday.

Various events too were organised to mark the occasion.

