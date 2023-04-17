Bengaluru, Apr 17 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Monday reserved its judgment after completing hearing of the arguments in the petition challenging the sanction granted by the State Government to the CBI to prosecute state Congress chief D K Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case.

The single-judge bench of Justice K Natarajan heard the petition. Shivakumar has been charged under Section 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. He has also sought quashing of the proceedings against him in another petition.

The Income Tax Department had conducted a search and seizure operation in the offices and residence of Shivakumar in 2017, based on which the Enforcement Directorate started its own probe against him. The CBI sought sanction from the State Government to file an FIR against him, based on the ED investigation. The sanction was granted on September 25, 2019 and the FIR was filed by the CBI on October 3, 2020.

