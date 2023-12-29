Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI): A 42-year-old headmistress of the Government High School, Murugamalla in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district, has been suspended for allegedly behaving inappropriately with a student during a recent school excursion, the officials said on Friday.

A photo of a head teacher doing a romantic photo shoot with a student during a school trip went viral in the last two days.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Approves Amendment to Victims Compensation Scheme To Include Mob Violence and Lynching.

In the photos, the student and headmistress are seen posing in various objectionable ways. The student is seen kissing her on the cheeks and pulling her saree. The student is also seen lifting the teacher in his arms.

The headmistress is also seen hugging and behaving romantically with the student in the video.

Also Read | Bihar: Aircraft Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Motihari, Causes Traffic Jams on National Highway 28 (Watch Video).

Following the video of the photo shoot going viral on social media on Thursday, Chintamani District Education Officer Umadevi visited the school and interrogated fellow teachers, students and kitchen staff who had gone on a trip.

Umadevi said the students and staff of the school went on an educational tour to Horanadu, Dharmasthala, Yana and other places from December 22 to 25, and the said incident allegedly took place then.

"The photos that went viral were taken by another student. Barring the two students and the headmistress, no other staffer or student was aware of the incident," she added.

As per BEO's recommendation, P. Bailanjanappa, District Deputy Director of the School Education Department, has issued an order suspending her from service pending departmental inquiry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)