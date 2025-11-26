Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer and Managing Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCL) Mahantesh Bilagi, along with two others, died in a car accident in the Kalaburagi district, police officials said on Wednesday

Karnataka's minister of Forest, Ecology, and Environment Eshwara Khandre condoled the demise of the IAS officer, praising his loyalty, hard work and pro-people governance.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 26: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Power, and Reliance Industries Limited Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

"The news of the tragic demise of IAS officer Shri Mahantesh Bilagi has deeply saddened me. The loyalty, hard work and pro-people governance he displayed while serving as the CEO of Zilla Panchayat in Bidar district remain an unforgettable memory in the minds of the people," he said in an official statement.

The changes he brought in the areas of development, education, health, rural development and transparent governance of Bidar district are highly commendable, the statement added.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu To Release Statute in 9 Languages on Samvidhan Divas Today.

Terming his demise an irreparable loss to the administration and the people of the district, the Minister wished for strength for the grieving family.

The minister's statement said, "The service he rendered to society will always be remembered. His departure is an irreparable loss to the administration and the people of the district. May God grant peace to his soul. May God grant strength and patience to the bereaved family."

Earlier on November 24, three people, including a five-year-old child, died in a head-on collision between two bikes on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district.

The deceased were identified as Mallikarjuna (35), his daughter Mahalaxmi (5), and Pawan (28).

SP Bidar said, "Three people, including a five-year-old child, died in a head-on collision between two bikes on Saturday night on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district. Mallikarjuna, his daughter Mahalaxmi, and Pawan died in the accident. Mallikarjuna was on his way from Bidar to Khanapura village in Aurad taluk on a bike with his wife, mother-in-law and child."

He further said that persons riding the bike lost their lives, and the injured were admitted to BRIMS Hospital for treatment in Bidar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)