Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Industry bodies in Karnataka have termed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday as "development and infrastructure-oriented" and "one that has something for everybody."

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), an apex organisation of industry, trade and service sectors in the State, termed the budget as an overall developmental and infrastructure-oriented one.

Stating that this is a progressive, development-oriented and people-friendly budget, FKCCI president B V Gopal Reddy said the chamber welcomes several initiatives announced by the Finance Minister in the areas of millets, health sector, tourism industry, ease of doing business, and the income tax slabs.

Speaking about the credit guarantee scheme for the MSME support, he said, "Earlier also, the scheme was there but there was a delay in reaching the beneficiary. This time an additional corpus of Rs. 9,000 crore has been announced for MSME credit guarantee, but we have to wait and see how fast it will reach the beneficiary."

Highlighting the support to millet-based products which "exclusively benefits Karnataka State," along with the Central assistance of Rs 5,300 crores to Upper Bhadra Project, Reddy said in addition to that, ancillary industries in millet-based products should be supported.

Pointing out that there is no exclusive port connectivity for Karnataka till now and it is using either Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai Port from Tamil Nadu, he also said certain compliances being removed in ease of doing business is most welcome by FKCCI. "These series of measures will unleash the potential of our economy."

President of Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) Dr L Ravindran said, "The budget provides benefits to one and all."

He said the budget has extensively focused on fueling domestic demand and public investment in order to propel growth by facilitating infrastructure development, orienting itself to modernising agriculture, farmer uplift, middle-class household management, and making clean and green energy the theme for a vibrant India by providing relief to the urban poor.

T R Parasuraman, past president of BCIC and executive advisor, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd, said the budget is growth-oriented, forward-looking and has made a fine balance of fiscal prudence, and addresses the needs of the common man.

"Huge focus on infrastructure development, health and education, skilling, digital infrastructure, youth empowerment, promoting green energy for energy independence, rationalisation of personal income tax is a good foundation for Amrith Kaal continuing the path laid down earlier," he said.

