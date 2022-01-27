Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the joint session of the state legislature will begin on February 14 and the budget session will be called in the first week of March.

The Sessions will be held at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru.

"The joint session of the state legislature will begin on February 14 and it will go on till February 25 and the budget session will be called in the March first week," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, in response to a question, he said, the budget will also be presented during March first week.

Later briefing reporters about the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said, the joint session will begin with the Governor's address to members of both legislative assembly and Council on the first day.

Other decisions taken by the cabinet include- to release 166 inmates undergoing life imprisonment at various prisons across the state, on grounds of good conduct, administrative approval for revised estimates of Rs 92.81 crore for projects providing basic amenities to those visiting Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi hills in Mysuru, Aapproval for the Animal Husbandry department to recruit 400 veterinary doctors immediately and administrative approval of Rs 97.50 crore to implement 6,500 smart classes for digital learning at 430 government first grade colleges,14 government engineering colleges and 87 government polytechnics, Madhuswamy said.

