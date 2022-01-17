Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday reported 27,156 fresh COVID-19 infections and 14 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities in the state to 32,47,243 and 38,445 respectively, the health department said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Govt Issues Revised Clinical Guidelines on Use of Drugs, Therapies.

The state had reported 34,047 cases and 13 deaths in the state on Sunday. With the decline in cases compared to Sunday, the test positivity rate too dropped from 19.29 per cent to 12.45 per cent. The case fatality rate was 0.05 per cent.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Additional Security Measures Put in Place for R-Day After IED Recovered in Delhi.

In its daily bulletin, the department said 7,827 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,91,472. The active cases stood at 2,17,297.

Bengaluru Urban district led the spike in cases in Karnataka with 15,947 infections and five deaths. Other districts too recorded fresh cases, including 1,770 in Mysuru, 1,147 in Tumakuru, 1,050 in Hassan and 784 in Dharwad.

There were three deaths in Dakshina Kannada and one each in Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Ramanagara and Tumakuru. There were zero fatalities in 23 districts.

A total of 2,17,998 samples were tested in the state, including 1,81,136 RT-PCR tests on Monday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.92 crore. There were 2,16,816 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 9.17 crore, the department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)