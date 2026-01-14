Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashok on Wednesday condemned the Shidlaghatta incident, claiming that the Congress leader Rajeev Gowda has allegedly threatened the Municipal Commissioner Amruta Gowda with beating her with a slipper and setting her body on fire over the alleged removal of an illegal flex banner.

While addressing a press conference, LoP R Ashok slammed the Congress party, saying that the officers have had no peace ever since the party came into power.

"After the Congress came to power, officers have had no peace; it's either harassment or death. An SP was slapped, there was a death in the Valmiki case, a librarian committed suicide, and another officer died after money was allegedly extorted from him for a transfer."

Speaking on the Shidlaghatta incident, he asked why no action has been initiated against the controversial remarks of the Congress leader.

"In Shidlaghatta, Rajeev Gowda has allegedly threatened Municipal Commissioner Amruta Gowda, saying he would set her on fire and beat her with a slipper. In Shidlaghatta, 80% of those working are Dalits, and Rajeev Gowda said he would beat them with a slipper. He is a defeated candidate and a Congress leader. He issued threats because an illegal flex banner was removed. He insulted a female officer. The Chairperson of the Women's Commission rushed to the Kogilu Layout earlier. Why has no action been taken now?" he firmly questioned.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Lop R Ashok criticised the state government's top leadership for "prioritising" party leader Rahul Gandhi's transit at Mysuru airport over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit.

Questioning Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for missing Merz's visit, the BJP leader alleged that they prioritised "high command pleasing" over the state's global standing.

R Ashoka further termed their actions as a "missed opportunity" for investment, industry, employment and long-term growth for Karnataka.

Highlighting the significance of the German Chancellor's visit, he said, "Any other responsible Chief Minister would have personally ensured that such a visit was accorded the seriousness it deserved - as an opportunity for investment, industry, employment and long-term growth for Karnataka."

"While the German Chancellor landed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar chose to be in Mysuru to receive Rahul Gandhi, who was merely transiting to Ooty," he added in a post on X.

His reaction came after Congress had raised strong objections when Rahul Gandhi was not invited to a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit last month. (ANI)

