Mandya (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday.

The actor-turned-politician who was an independent MP called it a 'great day for her political career' after joining the BJP.

Also Read | Chandigarh Mayoral Elections 2024: Returning Officer Anil Masih Who Defaced Ballots Tenders Unconditional Apology in Supre Court.

"It's a great day for my political career, I won historically in Mandya, and I never forget that moment. Many of my supporters and Ambareesh's followers supported me. BJP supported me from outside, PM Narendra Modi when he came to Mysuru, though I'm an independent, campaigned for me," Sumalatha said while speaking on the occasion.

"PM Narendra Modi is my inspiration, I learnt a lot whenever the PM spoke in Parliament, and after looking at all of this, I decided to join BJP. When BS Yediyurappa was CM he supported me a lot, he gave support. It's the happiest day for me. I wish to have everyone's blessings," she added.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party's Foundation Day Strengthens Our Resolve of Jan Seva, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Party state president BY Vijayendra said that Sumalatha joining the BJP added to the party's strength in Mandya.

Former Karnataka Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa, Sadananda Gowda, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, Lok Sabha election state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, former minister CT Ravi and others were present on the occasion.

BJP's alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular) is contesting from Mandya under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) this time.

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy filed his nomination from the constituency on Thursday.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 17 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) won 9, and the Janata Dal (Secular) two seats.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)