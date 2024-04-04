Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): Karnataka's Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday lauded the rescue teams involved in saving the two-year-old who fell into a borewell at Lachyana village in Vijayapura district. "Industries Minister MB Patil who is also the District Minister for Vijayapura appreciated the efforts of teams involved in the successful rescue of the two-year-old child who fell into the borewell at Lachyana village in Vijayapura district," as per a press release.

After a 20-hour long operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams successfully rescued a child on Thursday who had fallen into an open borewell in Lachyan village in Indi taluk, Vijayapura district.

The child who fell into a borewell, approximately 16 feet deep, was taken to a hospital for treatment after the rescue work.

The Minister hailed the efforts of SDRF, police, and Vijayapur district administration for saving the baby after 20 hours of continuous work.

"Minister hailed the efforts of NDRF team, SDRF team, Fire personnel and Police who carried out a relentless operation for about 20 hours. He also thanked local people for extending support to the operation and the District Administration for coordinating the overall process," the release stated.

"Immediately after hearing about the incident on Wednesday evening, the minister instructed the district administration to immediately commence the rescue operations. Further, he was in continuous contact with the district administration until the completion of operation on Thursday afternoon."

Meanwhile, Minister Patil has directed the district administration to conduct a survey in the district to identify any borewells that are left open.

There is already a provision in the law allowing stringent action against those who leave borewells open. Using this law, legal steps will be initiated against those who have not taken care to close borewells, Patil cautioned. (ANI)

