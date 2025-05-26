Bengaluru, May 26 (PTI) State Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday, faced with criticism from opposition BJP leaders over preserving the legacy of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), questioned their silence when the company was plagued by irregularities during their party's rule.

The appointment of actor Tamannaah Bhatia, a non-Kannada speaker, as the brand ambassador for state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) products—including the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap—has sparked controversy, with opposition leaders, Kannada activists, and other groups questioning the decision.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Delhi: City Reports 104 Active Coronavirus Cases; Health Minister Pankaj Singh Says Infection Severity Akin to Viral Fever, Don't Panic.

“In the wake of Tamannaah Bhatia being appointed as KSDL's brand ambassador, BJP leaders are making loud statements. But where were these leaders when large-scale scams occurred under the chairmanship of Madal Virupakshappa (then a BJP MLA)?” Patil asked, speaking to reporters here.

He accused the same leaders, who now portray themselves as protectors of Karnataka's entrepreneurial heritage, of remaining silent when Virupakshappa was jailed on corruption charges related to KSDL.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: Lover Stabs Woman 7 Times in Front of Her Daughter at Bargi Dam After She Refuses His Marriage Proposal.

“Did State BJP president B Y Vijayendra have a share in those irregularities?” he asked.

Vijayendra had raised objections on Sunday, pointing out that Bhatia was signed as the brand ambassador for two years with a payment of Rs 6.2 crore.

“Didn't the government find anyone from Karnataka?” he asked.

“More than paying Rs 6 crore to an actress, what matters is protecting and nurturing the state's land, culture, and traditions. KSDL wasn't created by the Congress government—it was the brainchild of the farsighted Maharaja of Mysore in 1916," Vijayendra had said.

Patil clarified that the decision to appoint Bhatia was purely based on business considerations.

“An expert committee reviewed several factors before finalising the decision. Some other celebrities were considered, but they were under contract with competing brands and therefore ineligible,” he explained.

He noted that since the Congress government took office, proactive measures have been implemented to streamline KSDL's operations.

“With the same equipment and workforce, we've increased production capacity, and the company is now profitable," he said.

He criticised BJP leaders for "remaining indifferent" when KSDL was incurring losses, only to now make grand claims about "protecting the state's interests".

Patil also mentioned that some leaders from organisations that initially opposed Bhatia's appointment later contacted him and expressed satisfaction with the government's measures to expand KSDL's reach.

“They admitted they weren't fully aware of the facts initially,” he said.

He further announced that 23 new products have been added to KSDL's lineup, with plans to launch dishwashing products and perfumes soon.

Similar reforms are being introduced in Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL), the minister added.

“Initiatives will soon be launched by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. We've introduced digitisation measures to increase MSIL's annual transactions to Rs 10,000 crore by 2030. The MSIL stationery division has also been revived, including the relaunch of ‘Lekhak' notebooks,” Patil said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)