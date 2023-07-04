Bengaluru, Jul 4 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Tuesday that his department would take steps to expand the reach of Mysore Sandal soaps and make it a market leader.

As a first step of the initiative suggestions from industry experts have been invited and they can share their ideas, suggestions and opinions by writing to karnatakavision2030@gmail.com.

In a statement, the minister said the department has decided to expand the market for the brand both across the nation and globally.

"When compared to certain other private soap brands, the reach of the Mysore Sandal product made by the state-owned industry KSDL lies far behind. Even the export revenue is very low and accounts for a meagre three per cent of the total revenue,” he said in the statement.

The brand is confined to just South India and is not a market leader even in the home state, he opined.

Later, he tweeted, "Mysore Sandal is a Jewel of Karnataka! As a brand, we are less than one-third of the reach of Santoor and less than one-sixth of the reach of Lifebuoy at the country level. Export is meagre 3% of the revenue. Brand Confined to South India alone and not the market leader in the home state too. When Medimix, Santoor, Patanjali can do it, why can't Mysore Sandal?"

Patil also said that the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents will seek the help of veterans of the industry to guide making 'Mysore Sandal a True Jewel' as envisioned by the Mysuru ruler Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, who founded the firm.

