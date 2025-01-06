Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Several ministers in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet on Monday came down heavily on Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, for accusing the Congress government in the state of corruption and for alleging that ministers were involved in extracting commission.

They demanded that the JD(S) leader prove the allegations he had made with evidence.

Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that contractors supporting the Congress party are themselves alleging that the payment of commission for release of funds to government contracts had crossed 60 per cent under the present regime.

Siddaramaiah himself, when asked by reporters about Kumaraswamy's allegations on Monday said, "Has he (Kumaraswamy) shown anything to prove that we have taken 60 per cent commission?"

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi termed Kumaraswami's charges as "mere political allegations" without any evidence.

Industries Minister M B Patil said Kumaraswamy and his party's political existence is threatened after the defeat in the by-poll in Channapatna, and so he is making such allegations out of "frustration".

"Let him provide evidence. It will be inquired. Kumaraswamy has a habit of hit and run...he is frustrated," he said.

Minister Bosaraju said Kumaraswamy keeps making false allegations as he is frustrated.

"He had promised Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he will remove Congress government in the state in six months, and that his party be given three seats in the Lok Sabha polls (as part of BJP-JDS alliance). He is unable to fulfill that promise and so he is worried, and hence is making such allegations. Also there is dissidence within his party," he said.

Kumaraswamy on Sunday, targeting the Siddaramaiah led government said, "Contractors supporting them (Congress party) are themselves saying that it (commission) has crossed 60 per cent and the earlier government was better...'

"...the loot is happening in PWD or irrigation departments. While getting contracts is one part, now even for allotment of houses -- it seems money has to be paid...earlier small officers were involved, but now it is happening at Vidhana Soudha, Ministers have to be paid for release of houses....at every department percentage is fixed...," he said.

Meanwhile, responding to former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai's criticism of whether Siddaramaiah gave any proof for his 40 per cent commission charge against the then BJP government, the CM said, "It was not my allegations, it was by contractors' association under its then president Kempanna. I only repeated their allegations...the then BJP government was accused of taking a commission."

