Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): A total of 9,746 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 deaths have been reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

The state also reported that 9,102 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The state Health Department said the number of active cases has gone up to 99,617.

While 2,83,298 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, 6,298 persons have succumbed to the disease.

India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 coronavirus cases on Saturday and the total count of cases has gone past the 40-lakh mark. (ANI)

